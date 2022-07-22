Image of Robert Patrick Marshall from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Robert Patrick Marshall, 23, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to receipt of child pornography in March.

Marshall, who was 20 when he began a relationship with his 14-year-old victim, admitted to law enforcement that he had sex with her several times.

In an interview with law enforcement, Marshall said while he deserves punishment, he does not deserve sex offender status.

According to court records, Marshall will be required to register as a sex offender as part of his sentence.