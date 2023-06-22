LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com Thursday revealed new details about the shooting death Gilbert Morado, 83.

Police were called to the 5400 block of 39th Drive on June 14.

According to court records, the victim’s wife told police she was watching TV with Gilbert when she “heard a bang and then heard her husband groan.” Gilbert became unresponsive, court documents stated.

Court records said Gilbert was found bleeding from his back. He was taken to University Medical Center and was pronounced dead. Court documents stated, “Medical staff also advised he had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the back.”

Investigators discovered “soot” on 28-year-old Isaac Morado’s arm, court records said.

Redacted court documents indicated Isaac tried to lie to investigators. Eventually, court records stated, “he admitted that he had in fact shot his PePaw.”

According to court documents, Isaac told authorities he grabbed the gun, shot once and then put the gun on a basket on a dresser.

“Isaac said he intended to shoot him,” court documents said.

Isaac was arrested and charged with murder. As of Thursday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.