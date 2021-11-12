Man told police he smoked ‘speed’ before fatal stabbing at Lubbock La Quinta Inn, court documents reveal

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man arrested afternoon told police he smoked “speed” and became paranoid before fatally stabbing a 38-year-old man in the chest early Friday morning, according to court documents.

David Brasfield, 55, was arrested just after 4:00 p.m. and charged with the murder of Aundra Singletery, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police were called about a civil disturbance at the DoubleTree Hotel in the 500 block of Avenue Q just before 3:00 a.m. Officers found Singletery suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

While Singletery was found at the DoubleTree, according to LPD, an initial investigation indicated he was stabbed at the La Quinta Inn.

The La Quinta and the DoubleTree are located directly next to each other on Avenue Q.

Singletery was then taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. He died just before 8:00 a.m., according to court documents.

A woman who was with Singletery told police a man stabbed him after they went to his hotel room in the La Quinta Inn. Later, a detective found what he believed to be blood when he searched the room, according to court documents.

Brasfield agreed to talk with police and said he did not know Singletery or the woman but that he smoked “speed.” Court documents said Brasfield became paranoid and stabbed Singletery.