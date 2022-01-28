LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man admitted he stole more than $250,000 from Christ the King Cathedral. The admission was part of guilty plea for a wire fraud charge.

Nathan Webb, 42, was arrested in Colombia and eventually transferred to the Lubbock County Detention Center. In December, a judge ruled that no conditions of release could guarantee his appearance at trial and/or the safety of the community.

According to court records, Webb was employed by the church to work in its finance department. One of his responsibilities was to monitor donations received by the church’s Venmo and PayPal accounts.

Webb was the only person who had access to these accounts, and was also given a church laptop, according to court documents.

Webb admitted that he began transferring money from the church’s accounts to his own Venmo and PayPal accounts in September 2019 and did so hundreds of times over a period of 18 months.

According to court documents, the church discovered the fraud in March 2021 while he was in Colombia.

Overall, Webb transferred $261,245 from the church’s accounts to his own.

If the plea is accepted by a judge, Webb faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.