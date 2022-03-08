

LUBBOCK, Texas — Robert Patrick Marshall accepted a federal plea deal for receipt of child pornography. The deal was signed March 3 and filed in court Monday.

Marshall was age 20 at the time, court records said, and his victim, listed as Jane Doe, was age 14.

“Marshall and Doe were engaged in a sexual relationship that began around October 2019,” prosecutors wrote in court records.

“Doe was living with [family members] in Olton …” court records also said. “Doe’s [family] learned of the relationship and reported it to the Olton Police Department in November 2019. Marshall was subsequently indicted for sexual assault of a child in Lamb County, Texas.”

“Marshall was released from jail on bond in Lamb County and resumed his sexual relationship with Doe,” court records said. A friend of the family discovered images of the girl with Marshall. Once law enforcement investigated.

A Texas Ranger interviewed Marshall, who according to court records stated:

“I’ve already committed the crime of sexual whatever, right? I already know all that. I’ve already admitted to it… I did what I did. I deserve some sort of punishment. Now I don’t deserve sex offender… This was all consented even though she’s 14 and can’t consent… Yeah, I know, people do got to learn their lessons. That’s what I’m trying to say.”

The images and video were sent from her phone to his phone. He admitted possessing them.

As part of the plea deal, he will have to register as a sex offender. If a judge approves the deal, Marshall will serve between 5 and 20 years in prison.