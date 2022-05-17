LUBBOCK, Texas — A man admitted in court documents to assaulting a Deputy United States Marshal minutes after being sentenced to a little over 30 years in prison for kidnapping a 9-year-old child.

Damien Dre Gonzales, 29, admitted to the June 2021 assault as part of a plea deal.

According to court documents, moments after his sentencing hearing ended, Gonzales “grabbed a microphone from the courtroom podium and swung it violently,” court records said.

Gonzales charged at one of the two US Marshals that went to restrain him, causing the Marshal to fall back into a wooden bench, according to court documents.

It took multiple law enforcement officers to subdue Gonzales.

According to court documents, Gonzales bragged about the incident with relatives in several recorded jail phone calls.

If a judge accepts the plea, Gonzales faces a maximum of 8 years for the assault.