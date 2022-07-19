Image of Cameron Akiah Varner from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man admitted Tuesday to creating and transporting child pornography, according to court documents. The admission was part of a plea deal.

Cameron Akiah Varner, 31, was arrested in April after an FBI complaint accused him of producing child pornography.

According to court documents, Varner had dozens of photos and videos of the same teen girl taken in a bathroom. Varner admitted he produced child pornography at least two times.

Additionally, Varner had a collection of child pornography with over 600 images in it. The collection included images of prepubescent minors, court documents said.

If a judge accepts the plea deal, Varner faces a minimum of 5 years in federal prison and a maximum of 20 years.