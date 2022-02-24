O’DONNELL, Texas — An O’Donnell man admitted in a plea agreement filed Wednesday to possessing child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

Santiago Alberto Williams, 29, was originally arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center in November 2021.

According to court documents, officers found more than 2,500 images of child pornography on his phone and more than 100 images of bestiality. One of the images depicted the sexual abuse of a child believed to be under 2-years-old.

If the plea deal is accepted by a federal judge, Williams faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.