LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man admitted to producing child pornography of an 8-year-old girl, according to a plea agreement filed Tuesday.

James Welbaum, 40, admitted to taking a sexually explicit image of the child sometime in 2021, court documents said.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several tips for accounts associated with Welbaum. When he was interviewed by police, he said he also saved child pornography to his devices and to the cloud on several occasions.

If a judge accepts the plea, Welbaum faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.