Man admits to smuggling 10 undocumented immigrants including 5-year-old child

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man admitted to smuggling 10 undocumented immigrants, including a 5-year-old child, who had recently crossed into the United States from Mexico. The admission was part of a plea deal in federal court.

Angel Andres Fraga-Hernandez, 21, was pulled over in Lubbock by the Texas Highway Patrol on June 20, 2021. According to court documents, there were 10 undocumented immigrants in the vehicle.

The immigrants said they had recently crossed into the United States illegally and were traveling to Dallas for work.

As of Monday, the plea had not been accepted by a judge. If accepted, Fraga-Hernandez faces up to five years in prison.