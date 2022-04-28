MULESHOE, Texas — A 24-year-old man admitted he took a 14-year-old girl from Dodge City, Kansas, to Muleshoe, Texas, for sex, according to court documents filed Thursday.

The admission was part of a plea agreement for Marcos Jacobo Morales-Jose, a Guatemalan national living in the U.S. as a legal permanent resident.

According to court records, in January, the Muleshoe Police Department were contacted by officers in Dodge City for help locating a reported runaway.

The runaway, a 14-year-old identified as “Jane Doe” in court documents, had a pending charge of attempted murder and was out on release wearing an ankle monitor.

“It was believed Doe cut off her ankle monitor to flee with an adult male,” court records said.

MPD went to the house Doe was believed to be at and discovered her living there with Morales-Jose.

Doe told police that she met Morales-Jose in September 2021 and became pregnant with him late December. She also told police she told him she was 14 multiple times, according to court documents.

Morales-Jose helped Doe flee Kansas and go to Muleshoe on January 10. They were both taken into custody January 20.

If a judge accepts the plea, Morales-Jose faces a minimum of ten years and up to life in prison.