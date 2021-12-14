Man, age 26, arrested Monday in Lubbock for murder and FSRA

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police arrested Jacob Gordon Hoover, 26, Monday for murder and failure to stop & render aid. A bond amount was not yet set for Hoover.

Lubbock Police were called to the 3200 block of 35th Street for the report of a stolen vehicle. Hoover was listed as the victim. Hoover told police his girlfriend took the vehicle without permission. But then, according to an LPD police report, officers discovered Hoover was wanted for homicide in Harris County. He was then arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

A lawsuit said Hoover was drinking and driving in December 2016. The lawsuit said Hoover stopped in the 2200 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston and made his passenger, Shelby Bustamante, 19, get out. She was then hit and killed by another vehicle, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit went on to say Hoover failed to stop and render aid.

In that same lawsuit, Hoover offered a “general denial” of all wrongdoing.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated Hoover’s role in the deadly collision, as described by the lawsuit. It has been corrected. Also, during an update to the story, the reference to Harris County was removed. It has been restored.