Man, age 42, living with dad sets house on fire, LPD report says

Image of Colin James Turnbow from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested Tuesday on arson charges after he set his father’s residence on fire.

According to a police report, Colin James Turnbow, 42, also lived at the home.

A call sheet from Lubbock Fire Rescue said Turnbow “was sitting in front of the listed location and playing a guitar while flames were coming from the front door of the structure.”

When police arrived, Turnbow was taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

According to the police report, an investigation confirmed Turnbow intentionally, knowingly and recklessly started the fire inside the home.

During the investigation, an officer saw multiple, separate and distinct points of origin of the fires with locations in the living room, kitchen and dining area, according to the police report.

Turnbow was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and held on a $25,000 bond.