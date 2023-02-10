LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Lubbock man lost his life Thursday evening after two collisions along Highway 84 just southeast of Lubbock.

DPS said Phillip Marcus Carter, 69, was pronounced dead on the scene. DPS said he was driving an SUV from a private drive onto the highway and “failed to yield the right of way.” That resulted in a collision with one driver suffering minor injuries.

But then Carter got out of his vehicle, DPS said, and he was struck by a jeep driven by Antonio Medrano, 63, of Slaton. Medrano was not seriously injured.

Conditions were windy and dry, DPS said. The posted speed limit was 75 miles per hour.