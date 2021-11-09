Man, age 70, arrested for indecency in vehicle on campus, Texas Tech PD says

LUBBOCK, Texas– One man was arrested on the Texas Tech campus after a student told police he was “taking care of business” in his vehicle, Texas Tech Police Captain Amy Ivey told EverythingLubbock.com.

Just before 2:00 p.m. Monday, campus officers responded to the report of an indecent exposure committed by a non-student, which occurred in the C-11 parking lot after reports of a suspicious vehicle, campus police said.

The person was identified as Geronimo M. Cobarrubio, 70.

Cobarrubio was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and bonded out Tuesday just before 2:00 p.m., LCDC said.