LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who has been at the Lubbock County Detention Center since 2022 was charged with four counts of indecency with a child with sexual contact on Thursday, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Matthew Garcia, 36, was arrested in July 2022 for theft and burglary, among several other charges, according to jail records.

According to court records, a victim told investigators she was in the sixth grade when Garcia touched her inappropriately. The victim said the first time Garcia touched her, she was “scared and shaking because she didn’t know if it was right or wrong,” court documents stated.

As of Friday afternoon, Garcia remained at LCDC on a fugitive warrant and bonds totaling $196,250.