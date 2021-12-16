Man angry about food prices, pulled gun on motel employees, LPD report said

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was arrested after a police report said he threatened two employees with a handgun at The Carriage House, 912 East Slaton Road, December 12.

Police responded at approximately 5:45 p.m. for a shots-fired call. The person, Benny Vela, walked up to the front desk and asked about food. He became upset because of the price of the food offered, the report said.

Vela left the front desk but shortly came back, banging on a sliding glass door nearby, the report said.

Then, Vela pulled out a black handgun. The employees told police they were so scared that they were unable to tell whether the sounds they heard were from the handgun or from Vela banging on the glass door, the report said.

When officers arrived at the motel, Vela was located at the rear of a semi tractor-trailer on the east side of the building unloading a magazine out of the black handgun, the report said.

Vela also told police his name was “Enario Martinez.”

He was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of a terroristic threat and failure to identify, the report said. Vela has since bonded out of jail after his bail was set at more than $5,000.