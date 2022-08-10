LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault and injuring a child, according to a police report.

Vicente Sandoval, 44, was arrested August 5.

According to the police report, a witness said he was riding his bike in the area when he heard a woman shouting. He said he called police because he believed someone was in danger.

The victim told police Sandoval threw her to the ground. Sandoval began choking the victim, the police report said.

She said one of her children was injured after they attempted to get Sandoval off of her. The victim said Sandoval also stood in front of her aggressively with a butcher knife that he dropped before running away.

As of Wednesday, Sandoval remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of $30,000 in bonds.