Man arrested, accused of chasing after others in a truck and displaying a gun

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were arrested, and one was accused of threatening to shoot other people in Lubbock.

On Saturday, while at the Lubbock Police station, an officer noticed two individuals acting frantically after pulling up to the police station, a police report said.

The police report said the victims flagged the officer down and told him the driver of a red truck had been chasing them with a shotgun. The victims gave the officer the license plate number, and other officers went to look for the truck, the police report said.

A short time later, the truck was found, and an officer pulled it over. The officer detained both the driver and a passenger.

The police report said the officer found a partially-loaded short barrel pump shotgun lying in the driver’s seat and a black rifle in the back seat.

When the driver, Fabian Trevino, 40, was asked if he knew why he was being detained, he said the victims tried to pull a knife on him.

According to the police report, one of the victims who flagged down police said his sister-in-law’s house had been burglarized, and he believed his brother-in-law sent someone to do it because they were not getting along.

One of the victims admitted to police he spotted Trevino and his Christina Licon. The victim told police he had a boxcutter in his hand intending to stab Trevino’s tires at a convenience store.

This is when Trevino first threatened to shoot the victim with the shotgun, according to the police report. The police report goes on to explain that even after the victim left and drove away, Trevino kept going and continued to display the gun.

Both Trevino and Licon were arrested on outstanding warrants. Trevino was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and prohibited weapon.

Trevino remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Tuesday on bonds totaling $30,000.