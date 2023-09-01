IDALOU, Texas — Idalou’s police chief had minor injuries on Thursday after a traffic stop took a dangerous turn, according to a social media post from the City of Idalou. Devin Gandall, 21, was arrested.

At 2:05 p.m., Idalou Police Department Chief Williams initiated a traffic stop near 7th Street and Walnut Street, the post said. He smelled marijuana and asked the three people in the vehicle to step out. They did that.

But then, Gandall got back into the vehicle and reversed, dragging Chief Williams. Gandall drove away from the scene and ended in Floyd County, where he was arrested by Idalou PD.

Gandall remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Friday on bonds totaling $575,000.