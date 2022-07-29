SLATON, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Antonio Rodriquez, 61, was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center from the Hockley County Jail on Thursday.

According to court documents, in June 2021, a child said Rodriquez had sexually abused her.

One child told police Rodriquez inappropriately touched her four times, court documents said.

Three separate cases were filed against Rodriquez, but it was not clear from court records how many victims there were.

As of Friday afternoon, Rodriquez remained at LCDC in lieu of a $200,000 bond.