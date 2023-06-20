LUBBOCK, Texas– Dehran Jones, 30, was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of threatening a person with a knife, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1100 block of 58th Street. The victim told officers Jones was “swinging” a pocket knife while yelling obscenities at her.

Jones called the victim a “b****” and said he was going to “f*** [the victim] up,” according to the report.

The report said Jones later left the residence in the victim’s van with his belongings and later returned. Jones told officers the victim was yelling at him over messages on his phone and was trying to get him to leave the residence.

A witness told police he heard Jones and the victim arguing and saw Jones threaten the victim with a pocketknife. The witness then “stepped in to stop [Jones.]”

Jones was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained at the LCDC on a $40,000 bond.