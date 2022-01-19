Man arrested, accused of throwing sledge hammer through vehicle window, injuring driver

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested Monday afternoon after a police report said he threw a sledgehammer through the window of a vehicle and injuring the driver.

According to a Lubbock Police Department report and Lubbock County Detention Center records, Francisco Bazan, 43, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also charged on an outstanding warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

The incident was in the area of North Sherman Avenue and Bates Street. Officers were called for a civil disturbance, the report said.

The victim told police Bazan and another male were arguing in her front yard earlier and were asked to leave. The two left.

She then got into her vehicle and drove to Bazan’s residence with the intent of telling his sister about his actions.

While at the intersection of North Sherman Avenue and Bates Street, the suspect ran toward the victim’s vehicle and threw a sledgehammer through the front passenger window, the police report said.

The sledgehammer went through the window and struck the victim on the right shoulder, the LPD report said.

The victim then drove southbound down the street and called police.

A police officer observed a bruise and bloody cut on the right shoulder of the victim. The sledgehammer was also seen in front floorboard of the vehicle.

The victim then pointed out the suspect in a nearby backyard.

He was then taken into custody and transported to University Medical Center for injuries prior to police arriving. The report said the suspect would not tell officers how he sustained his injuries.

Bazan was later taken from UMC to the Lubbock County Detention Center. On the assault charge, he was held on a $25,000 bond. The bond was $125,000 on the charge for failure to register as a sex offender.