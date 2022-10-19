LUBBOCK, Texas — A man accepted a plea deal for a federal firearm charge on Tuesday. The man, Jeremy Leland Garcia, was arrested after a high-speed chase in September 2021.

The chase lasted around 20 minutes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the time. It started after a trooper attempted to stop Garcia’s vehicle for a traffic violation on Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27.

According to court documents, Garcia admitted to possessing the firearm, which was thrown out of the car window during the chase. An agent with DPS found the gun, and DNA on it matched Garcia.

Garcia was not legally allowed to possess a firearm after a 2015 conviction for burglary, court documents said.

Court documents said after the chase ended, Garcia began coughing up blood. Garcia admitted he ate methamphetamine during the chase.

DPS at the time said Garcia was transported to University Medical Center following the pursuit.

If a judge accepts the deal, Garcia faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.