LUBBOCK, Texas – John Carrasco, was arrested and charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm after police responded to a shots fired call in the 3400 block of 33rd Street, according to a police report. The report said Carraso’s father was accidentally shot in the leg.

According to the report, Carrasco told police his father shot himself in the leg, and that he came outside shortly after and threw the gun on top of the carport, since he was a felon.

Carrasco’s father was transported to UMC and once he woke up, told police that Carrasco shot him by accident, trying to take apart the firearm.

According to a friend of the victim, the Carrasco was not supposed to be at the residence due to a restraining order. LPD reported that Carrasco’s father was not looking to press charges.