Man arrested after accused of threatening ex-wife, boyfriend with gun

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man was arrested Monday night after a police report said he threatened to harm his ex-wife via text message.

Just after 9:00 p.m., Lubbock Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 3500 block of 79th Street, according to the report.

The woman told an officer that her ex-husband, Jerrod Drinnon, sent her a threatening message to harm her boyfriend, along with a photo of him holding a firearm, the report said.

According to the report, the woman and her boyfriend said Drinnon had made threats before, but not to this extent.

The woman appeared shaken by the messages and was on high alert, according to the report. She would stop talking and look at vehicles passing by the home while talking to the officer. She said she feared for her children’s safety as well.

The woman told the officer of another incident when Drinnon entered the backyard of her home without consent. She said Drinnon sat on the back porch for a short time before he left the home.

According to the report, Drinnon became more aggressive in his behavior after that incident.

As the officer continued the investigation, a vehicle drove by the home at a slow pace before leaving the area, the report said.

Another officer located the suspect’s vehicle and pulled the vehicle over.

The suspect was identified as Drinnon. Police also located a firearm in the vehicle.

Drinnon was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of making a terroristic threat of a family/household, terroristic threat causing imminent fear and unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to jail records.