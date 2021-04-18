Man arrested after assaulting LPD officer, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested Friday evening after assaulting a Lubbock Police Department officer, according to an LPD report.

The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of 50th Street at the Savannah Oaks Apartments.

Two LPD officers and the complex’s courtesy officer were responded to a domestic disturbance call.

The officers made contact with the suspect and another individual (with whom the suspect was in a relationship).

The police report said the suspect appeared very aggressive, belligerent and intoxicated.

One LPD officer took the suspect outside while the other two officers questioned the other individual inside.

The police report said one of the LPD officers observed the suspect stand up several times against the other LPD officer’s orders. He then observed the suspect strike the officer in the face (just below his left eye) with a closed fist.

All three officers then forced the suspect to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.

Kage Monroe, 23, was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with assaulting a peace officer.

The police report said Monroe was uncooperative during transport to the LCDC.

According to jail records, Monroe was released Saturday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.

The officer who was assaulted refused treatment by emergency medical services. The officer did note he felt pain from the assault.

The fellow officer reported he did not observe any injury to the assaulted officer at the time.