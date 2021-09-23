Man arrested after assaulting woman, attempting to break into Central Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas– One man was arrested September 19 after a police report said he assaulted a woman at her Central Lubbock home.

Officers responded at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the 5200 block of 45th Street, according to a Lubbock Police report.

Before police arrived, officers were notified of an intruder in the home by the victim, followed by “He’s shooting,” the report said. The victim said she heard what she thought was possibly two gunshots in the background before the line disconnected.

Officers arrived on the scene and saw a man running from the home. The man was later identified as Clifton Jermane Holman.

One officer yelled at Holman to stop, but he failed to comply and attempted to leave the scene. However, one officer was able to grab Holman and put him in handcuffs.

Once Holman was detained, officers went inside the home and spoke with the victim.

According to the report, the victim said she was in a long-term relationship and said they were arguing. She said she was afraid for her safety and parked her vehicle in the alley south of the home and attempted to enter her home without Holman knowing.

The victim said she saw Holman driving around the neighborhood multiple times, the report said. She went to her backyard and called the police.

Once the victim contacted the police, Holman entered the backyard, and they began to argue. Then, Holman grabbed the victim’s cellphone, shoved her to the ground and hung up the phone, the report said.

Holman ran out of the backyard, and the victim ran into her home to get away from him.

According to the report, Holman attempted multiple times to kick in the front and back door to get into the home, and then police arrived on the scene.

Holman was arrested for burglary of a habitation, interference with an emergency call and assault, according to police.