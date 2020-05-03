Man arrested after confessing to fatal shooting in Levelland Saturday evening

LEVELLAND, Texas — One man is dead and another is behind bars in connection to a shooting in Levelland Saturday evening.
The shooting occurred around 7:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Cedar Avenue.
According to the Levelland & Hockley County News-Press, officers were dispatched to the address on Cedar Avenue in reference to a shots fired call.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a Hispanic male with a gunshot wound to the torso.
The victim was transported to Covenant Hospital Levelland where he later died.
Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia told the newspaper during the course of the investigation, a man contacted police and informed them he shot someone at the same address and wanted to turn himself in to authorities.
Officers located the caller in the 1100 block of Sherman Avenue and identified him as Brennon Guerra, 24.
According to Hockley County Jail records, Guerra was charged with one count of murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond as of Sunday.
Police have not identified the victim in the shooting, the Levelland & Hockley County News-Press said, according to Garcia.