Man arrested after conflicting stories, accused of shooting his wife

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested William Bernard Landry, 30, of Lubbock early Monday morning for aggravated assault and deadly conduct.

Police were called to the 1700 block of 18th Street for shots fired. Landry’s wife was shot in the shoulder and taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

According to a police report, officers talked to Landry who said the gun fired when he was cleaning it. Landry told officers he would never intentionally shoot his wife.

But witnesses said they heard multiple gun shots.

“There were multiple spent shell casings on the floor inside of their apartment,” the police report said.

An officer also wrote in the report, “I observed 2 spent shell casings on the bed in the bedroom of the apartment. I observed several other shell casings on the bedroom floor. I also observed blood on the bed, the bedroom window to be broken, and gunshot holes on the walls in the bedroom.”

The police report said the woman tried to cover for her husband by saying they were in a vehicle driving along 42nd Street when shots rang out.

The officers believed that based on the circumstances, Landry shot her. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday evening on bonds totaling $20,000.