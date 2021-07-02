Man arrested after escaping from Lubbock SWAT in June

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — A man who fired several rounds from a high-powered rifle in Cochran County was arrested Friday in New Mexico, according to the Cochran County Sheriff’s Department.

CCSO deputies responded to a shots-fired call on June 20. The suspect, George Romero, had fired several rounds from a rifle and fired several more rounds after police arrived, CCSO said.

Lubbock County SWAT was called in to assist CCSO, but Romero escaped, according to CCSO.

He remained at large until US Marshals and New Mexico law enforcement agencies arrested him Friday.

Romero has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a public servant.