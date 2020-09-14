Man arrested after improvised explosive device found by Lubbock Police

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested Saturday after police found an explosive device in his vehicle, according to a police report.

Police found Joshua Paul Gayton, 36, after a call regarding a car in a field with a subject who had been honking his horn.

When police arrived, Gayton told them that his neighbors were trying to kill him, and people wanted to cut his head off, per the report.

The police report says officers searched Gayton’s car and found a gas can with gas in it. There was a sock, wet with gas, sticking out of the top of the can. There were also two unspent shotgun shells stuffed into the opening of the can.

Gayton told officers that he made the device because his neighbors were trying to kill him and he was getting prepared, the police report says.

Gayton was detained on one charge of a prohibited weapon and one charge of miscellaneous state and city laws. As of Monday afternoon, he remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.