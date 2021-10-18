Man arrested after leading officers on chase, crashing into utility pole, LPD said

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Monday morning collision that left one man with moderate injuries.

On October 18th, LPD officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Clovis Highway. The driver of the vehicle, 42 year-old Aurelio Deleon led officers on a pursuit. Shortly after, the pursuit was canceled. Three minutes later, at 9:50 a.m., Deleon crashed his vehicle into a utility pole along the northwest corner of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue.

Deleon was transported to Covenant Medical Center with moderate injuries. He will be booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of evading arrest.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is on-going.

