LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Jaden Tipton, 20, was arrested after a police chase ended with a crash into an apartment complex. Two people were hospitalized, LPD said.

LPD said officers were called for a robbery at a business in the 3800 block of 34th Street at 3:51 a.m. Police tried to stop a vehicle that was thought to be involved. According to LPD, the driver led officers on a chase before crashing to an apartment in the 2900 block of Vicksburg Avenue.

Police initially said two people inside the apartment had moderate injuries. LPD later said, “A man and woman inside the apartment suffered serious and moderate injuries, respectively.”

Online jail records showed Tipton was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Evading in a Motor Vehicle and other unrelated warrants. As of Monday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $200,000.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a Monday morning collision following a pursuit in Central Lubbock.

At 3:51 a.m. on June 10th, officers responded to the 3800 block of 34th Street for a report of a robbery of a business.

Upon arrival, officers came into contact with a vehicle believed to be involved in the robbery.

The officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect fled in the vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit before crashing into an apartment in the 2900 block of Vicksburg Avenue.

A man and woman inside the apartment suffered serious and moderate injuries, respectively.

Both were transported to University Medical Center by EMS.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Jaden Tipton, suffered minor injuries. Tipton was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, evading in motor vehicle and other warrants.

Another passenger in the vehicle, 32-year-old Desiree Vasquez, suffered minor injuries and was transported to UMC by EMS. Vasquez was arrested on unrelated warrants.

No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.