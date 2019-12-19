Man arrested after officer-involved shooting had previous record

His record included an indictment for failing to register as a sex offender

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man who was arrested on Wednesday for aggravated assault on a peace officer also failed to register as a sex offender, court records show.

An arrest warrant was issued to the Lubbock Police Department for Aaron Pulley, 37, in September after he failed to register as a sex offender. He was able to post bond to get out of jail while that case was pending.

On Wednesday police tried to pull him over, and that led to a pursuit. Police said Pulley struck an officer’s vehicle and he fled the scene. An officer fired shots at his vehicle, but he was not struck by the gunfire, according to police.

Pulley was eventually caught near East 2nd Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.

An arrest warrant revealed that Pulley was required to update his state-issued ID or driver’s license annually because he was registered as a sex offender.

Pulley was supposed to update his ID on his birthday, November 19, 2018 and was notified by Lubbock County verbally and in writing to renew it, according to the warrant.

As of August 13, Pulley failed to update/renew his ID, and then the arrest warrant was issued to police in on September 3.

Even before he was charged with failing to register as a sex offender, he was arrested in July for fleeing police and public intoxication.