Man arrested after officer pursuit leads to crash in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– More than 500 residents or businesses were left without power after an officer pursuit led a suspect to crash into an electrical pole in Central Lubbock on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Power and Light outage map.

While on Patrol Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to stop a White Ford F-150 in the area of 98th Street and County Road 2450 at approximately 3:35 p.m. The vehicle refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit that lasted approximately eight minutes before crashing into a pole in the area of 43rd Street and Avenue P causing a power outage. The sole occupant of the vehicle exited the vehicle and began running on foot from deputies. The suspect was taken into custody in the 1600 block of 44th Street.

The suspect, identified as Rene Daniel Bailon DOB: 07/XX/1992. He was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and arrested for the following charges: Evading Arrest or Detention in a Vehicle, Possession of Identification of Another, Possession of Stolen property, and Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot.

This incident is still under investigation.