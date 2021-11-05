Man arrested after police chase and crash, tried to escape from Lubbock hospital, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man who was arrested Thursday for stealing a pickup truck and prompting a police chase by officials also tried to escape from a Lubbock hospital, a police report said.

The incident began about 8:00 a.m. near Interstate 27 and 34th Street to a victim following someone who stole a business vehicle, police said.

The victim continued providing updates on where the suspect was traveling, and an officer was able to catch up to the suspect, later identified as Grable Aguilera, 44.

Officers continued chasing Aguilera to Avenue P at the South Loop. The pursuit ended with him driving the pickup truck into the ditch separating the access road from the main lanes of traffic for South Loop 289, police said.

An officer then chased Aguilera. The officer caught up to Aguilera and tackled him down and took him into custody, the report said.

According to the report, Aguilera provided fictitious information when asked to identify himself. He also refused to be treated by on-scene EMS. While being taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, Aguilera told the officer he was injured, so he was taken to University Medical Center.

While at UMC, Aguilera told the officer he needed to use the restroom. The officer moved his handcuffs so he would be secured to the handrail while using the restroom. While changing out Aguilera’s handcuffs, he “ripped” out of the officer’s grasp and tried to run out of the emergency room.

The officer caught up to Aguilera and tackled him down to the floor. According to the report, the officer punched Aguilera in the face twice because he resisted arrest.

Aguilera was taken to jail and booked on charges of evading arrest in a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, failure to ID, resisting arrest and escaping, the report said.