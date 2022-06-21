LUBBOCK, Texas – A police chase ended Saturday evening in Lubbock with a crash and the arrest of Micky Anthony Lozano, 38, for evading and other charges, according to a police report.

The police report said an officer noticed Lozano’s SUV getting onto the South Loop at Indiana Avenue.

“I observed the vehicle swerve around another vehicle that was still on the on ramp, fail to signal across all 3 lanes of traffic, and begin accelerating at a high rate of speed with heavy traffic around,” an officer wrote in the report.

The officer turned on his lights and siren, but the SUV sped away and the officer decided to not pursue. But later, the officer saw the same vehicle again in the 1100 block of 82nd Street.

“[The driver] went around the back of me colliding into the rear of my patrol vehicle and fleeing the scene,” the police report said.

The driver then led the officer on a chase “at a high rate of speed” and ran a stop sign. The police report said the driver crashed into a mailbox and a parked camper in the 1500 block of 79th Street.

The police report said Lozano got out of the SUV and ran. Police were able to catch up with him and arrest him. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. As of Tuesday, Lozano was no longer listed in the jail.

Court records did not yet list an attorney for him.