One arrested after hitting man with rebar, stealing pizza police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Armando H. Deleon, 45, for aggravated robbery and theft.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at the 900 block of Avenue Q, according to a police report.

A witness told the officer that a victim has been hit over the head with a piece of ‘iron’, according to the police report. The officer found the victim who appeared to be unsteady on his feet and had trouble recalling the events that just occurred.

The victim said he was involved in an argument with the suspect, but did not remember what the argument was about. The victim said he remembered the suspect telling him to “get out of the flatlands” after being hit in the head with a “rebar stick”, the police report says.

The witness stated that the victim bought a pizza and was sharing slices of the pizza when the suspect asked for one. After the victim said no, the suspect kicked the victim multiple times with a plastic boot. The suspect then took the pizza from the victim and when the victim tried to take the pizza back, the suspect picked up the ‘iron’ and hit the victim in the head causing injury, according to the witness recounts.

The suspect, Deleon, was shortly located in an alley with the pizza, according to the police report. The suspect had outstanding warrants and was taken to Lubbock County Detention Center and booked.

Deleon, the victim and the witness were all listed as homeless in the police report.



Deleon was held Wednesday in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.