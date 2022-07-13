LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested after assaulting a member of Lubbock Fire Rescue late Friday evening with a vehicle, according to a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

The incident occurred just before 11:00 p.m. on July 8 in the 5200 block of 50th Street.

The police report said emergency vehicles were parked at the scene with their overhead lights on responding to a traffic crash.

An LPD officer arrived on scene and witnessed a Ford Explorer driving westbound through the intersection of 50th Street and Slide Road, disregarding the emergency vehicles ahead.

The report said the officer saw the victim, an firefighter in uniform, walk in front of the Explorer and raise his arms in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The driver disregarded him and struck the firefighter on the elbow with the vehicle.

The firefighter then began slapping his hands on the hood of the vehicle, but the driver continued on through the scene.

The police report said the officer followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5400 block 50th Street.

The driver, identified was Jeremy Boyd, 41, was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The police report said Boyd was charged with assaulting a public servant and passing an emergency vehicle (causing bodily injury).



According to LCDC jail records, Boyd also faced charges of domestic violence assault and criminal trespassing.

Records showed Boyd was still jailed at the LCDC as of Wednesday.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday the firefighter declined medical attention.