Man arrested after theft call leads to vehicle chase, 2 others remain at large

LUBBOCK, Texas– One man was arrested and two others remained at large after a theft call in Southeast Lubbock County prompted deputies on a vehicle pursuit, according to a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

LCSO was dispatched to the 8800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a theft call. While taking the original call, deputies saw a silver Ford F-350 that was stolen from the property, according to the release.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the pickup did not stop, prompting the pursuit.

The pickup came to a stop in the 8000 block of Avenue N, and three suspects got out and fled on foot.

One suspect, Matthew Charles Thomas, 26, was arrested. The two other suspects remained at large.

