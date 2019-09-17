Man arrested after threatening murder on local social media pages

LUBBOCK, Texas — At 3:06 a.m Tuesday morning, someone under the Facebook name Daniel Gadson posted to the KAMC Facebook page along with a direct message, an intent to kill someone else.

Police said a threatening message was also posted on the Lubbock Police Department Facebook page.

The suspect stated that he was going to kill the victim in either the morning or the night at a particular establishment in located on the 4000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police then located a suspect later identified as Deaniel Deshan Walker, 29, in the 4000 block of MLK. Walter was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center just before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Walter was charged with making a terroristic threat.