Man arrested after threatening others with hatchet, HCSO said

LEVELLAND, Texas — Officers arrested Augustine Coronado, 25, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat. More specially, he was accused of threatening people with a hatchet.

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that officers responded to the 100 block of Lacey Lane in Opdyke West.

“It was reported that an individual had been involved in an assault and threatened multiple persons with a ‘hatchet,’” HCSO said. Coronado left before deputies arrived. Officers requested an arrest warrant.

“Coronado was taken into custody at a residence in the 100 block of Mandy Circle, Opdyke West, and booked into the detention center without incident,” HCSO said.

“We are fortunate that individuals were not seriously injured, and are proud of the great work by deputies to safely bring about a resolution in the matter.” HCSO also said. Coronado remained in the detention center on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $35,000.