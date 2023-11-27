LUBBOCK, Texas — Joshua Sandles, 29, was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of pointing a gun at a woman’s head. Police were sent to a room at the Executive Inn after a woman sent multiple messages through the Uber app, said a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The victim had sent multiple messages to the driver through the Uber app once he arrived at the Executive Inn stating that Sandles would not let her leave and she did not feel safe, the report said. The driver met officers at the intersection of 44th Street and Avenue P to communicate with the victim through the Uber app to find her location.

The report said officers asked the victim through the app to leave the room with Sandles so they could locate them, once they left the room, officers were able to detain Sandles.

Officers learned Sandles had a firearm on his person after speaking with the victim, the report said. Once the firearm was located, police found out it was reported stolen, said the report.

When officers attempted to get identifying information from Sandles, he provided them with a false name and date of birth.

The victim told police she attempted to separate from Sandles several times throughout the day at different locations, but he would point a firearm at her when she tried to do so, according to the police report.

The victim said Sandles continuously pointed the firearm against her head, said the report. She told police she was in pain and in fear for her life during the incident, according to the report.

The victim believed Sandles would do something to her if she did not get away from him, the report said.

Sandles was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of Unlawful Restraint, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm while being a felon, Theft of a Firearm, Failure to Identify and a parole violation warrant.

As of Monday, Sandles remained at LCDC with bonds totaling $40,500.