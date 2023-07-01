LUBBOCK, Texas– A crash that involved a motorcycle near 34th Street and Quaker Avenue Friday night turned fatal, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to LPD, David Cochrane, 19, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.

LPD said Cochrane was traveling north in the 3200 block of Quaker Avenue when he was struck by Joshua Apodaca, 28, who traveling south in the 3100 block of Quaker Avenue.

(Courtesy: Lubbock County Detention Center)

LPD said in the press release Apodaca, 28, was taken into police custody in connection with the crash and was later charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle.

As of Saturday afternoon, Apodaca remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on an undetermined bond.