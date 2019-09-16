Man arrested at Lubbock church after assaulting a pastor, churchgoers

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested for aggravated assault after confronting the pastor of a Lubbock church Saturday, according to a police report.

According to the report, an officer was called to Iglesia Bautisto Templo at 4810 Avenue P and was advised a male subject identified as Antonio Lopez, 33, was threatening to shoot up the church and was in a physical confrontation with the pastor.

When the officer arrived, the pastor and three other church goers were holding Lopez down, according to the report. The pastor was holding a metal rod he said Lopez had assaulted him and the others with prior to being restrained.

According to the report, Lopez had been involved in a previous incident the officer had responded to months prior with the same pastor. At the time, Lopez said he believed he was not welcome at the church. The officer asked the pastor about this and he denied the claim.

The officer observed that Lopez appeared angry, staring at the pastor and yelling gibberish, “as if he was attempting to perform sorcery,” according to the report.