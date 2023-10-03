LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock man, Cory Shane Bills, 42, agreed on Monday to enter a guilty plea in a federal case that saw him indicted on two counts of Attempted Enticement of a Minor back in April.

Bills was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on April 5 at McDonald’s near 50th Street and Interstate 27, online jail records showed at the time.

Federal court records had accused Bills of attempting to persuade two girls under the age of 18 to engage in “sexual activity” with him.

Bills rearraignment is set for October 11 at 09:30 a.m., a federal court docket said.