LUBBOCK, Texas — Jose Aristides Martinez, 23, was arrested and accused of possessing machineguns, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Martinez was arrested by the ATF at a motel in the 6600 block of I-27 on Tuesday, online jail records showed.

Federal court records stated Martinez was indicted for two counts of Possession and Transfer of a Machinegun on August 9. He was ordered to forfeit multiple machinegun conversion devices, according to court documents.

As of Wednesday, Martinez remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal detainer.