LUBBOCK, Texas — David Espinoza, who was arrested in Lubbock by the FBI in “Operation Janus,” was sentenced to 7 and a half years in prison for Transportation of Child Pornography, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Federal court records stated there were several reports about a user who uploaded more than 120 files of child sex abuse to a “particular online storage account” in 2020. Authorities searched Espinoza’s home in 2021, court records said, and someone who lived with Espinoza told officials she found child pornography on his phone a year prior and confronted him.

Espinoza admitted he downloaded files that showed child sexual abuse, court records said. He later pleaded guilty in March.

Court documents said his sentence will run concurrently with any sentence handed down in Hockley County and Lubbock County. Federal court records did not indicate the status of any state charges.

After his prison time, Espinoza will be on supervised release for 25 years. He is required to register as a sex offender.