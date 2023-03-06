LUBBOCK, Texas — David Espinoza, who was arrested in Lubbock by the FBI in “Operation Janus,” pleaded guilty to Transportation of Child Pornography on Friday, according to federal court records.

Federal court records stated that in 2020, there were “several” reports made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a user who uploaded more than 120 files of child sex abuse to a “particular online storage account.”

Law enforcement searched Espinoza’s home in 2021, court records said. According to federal court documents, someone who lived with Espinoza told authorities she found child pornography on his phone a year prior and confronted him. Espinoza admitted to authorities that he downloaded files that contained child sexual abuse.

Court records stated that Espinoza faced up to 20 years in prison and a lifetime sentence of supervised release. He would also have to register as a sex offender. He will be sentenced at a later date.